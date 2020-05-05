The Franklin Stage Company announced there would be no productions this summer. It wasn’t unexpected. Even the Baseball Hall of Fame had to cancel its biggest induction ceremony in a generation. Derek Jeter can wait.

Phil Warish owns Blue Farm Antiques and Letterpress Printing in Franklin. His business, like the other shops in town, relies on visitors to the area. He told me he’s going to have to rely a lot more on online shoppers.

He’s also been busy at his letterpress. It’s been a good distraction. And maybe a good business idea.

He has friends whose children lost both sets of grandparents to Covid 19. He looked for sympathy cards because, of course, he can’t go see them.

“The cards I saw were revolting,” he said. “They were painful to read. If they’re weren’t saccharine, they were maudlin. And there really weren’t many to choose from.”

So he’s designing his own. A graphic designer by trade, he’s creating thank-you cards and sympathy cards that feel, to him more real, more sincere.

“There’s a demand,” he said.

He’s at https://www.etsy.com/shop/bluefarmpress

