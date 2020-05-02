Saugerties assistant principal wins leadership award

Ginger Vail, assistant principal at Saugerties Junior High School, has been selected for the 2020 Outstanding Educator Award by the School Administrators Association of New York State (SAANYS). This award is given annually to a member who has made outstanding contributions through public education, professional organizations or research and/or writing in the field of education.

Vail prides herself on knowing each of her students’ personal stories. She spearheaded implementation of the school’s positive behavior intervention system (PBIS), since introduced at the high school level as well. One component of this initiative has been to solidify the role of . . .

