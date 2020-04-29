Woman arrested in Ellenville stabbing

Ellenville Police arrested Danah Applewhite, 52, of New Jersey in connection with a stabbing yesterday at around 5 p.m. last night.

The stabbing occurred at 15 Backman Ave., Apartment 3C in the village of Ellenville. Upon arrival, police discovered one victim suffering from a stab wound to the upper chest. The victim was treated at the scene by Ellenville Paramedics and airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he is currently being trated for his injuries.

Police say a domestic dispute preceded the stabbing.

Applewhite was arrested ahd charged with one count second-degree assault and one count fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was virtually arraigned by Town Judge Charles Dechon and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 property bond to reappear June 23.

