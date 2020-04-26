New Paltz brush pickup

New Paltz will begin its spring brush clean-up on April 27. Do not tie your brush. Simply place it at the edge of your property without impeding the roadway. This will not be a leaf clean-up. The town will pick up stacks of clippings, branches and fallen tree or branch debris.

If you have questions, call Dawn at 255-5050.

