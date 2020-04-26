Masha Gessen joins Bard faculty

Bard College announces the appointment of award-winning author Masha Gessen as Distinguished Writer in Residence. Gessen, who will join the faculty in fall 2020, will teach courses that integrate literature, writing and contemporary culture and politics.

“Masha Gessen is one of the most essential voices in our cultural landscape,” says professor Dinaw Mengestu. “They bring an invaluable perspective as a writer whose work sits at the intersection of literature and global politics. We are thrilled to welcome them into the Bard community,”

Gessen is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of eleven books of nonfiction, most recently Surviving Autocracy, to be published in June.

