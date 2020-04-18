Structure fire in New Paltz takes the life of one resident and two pets

According to the New Paltz Fire Department, one resident and two pets died in a fire on Pamal Lane in the Town of New Paltz on Friday evening, April 17

Firefighters responded to reports of a possible structure fire around 6 p.m. on Friday. They found a heavy fire on the second floor in the kitchen and dining room of the home. The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes. Firefighters were assisted by the Ulster County Department of Emergency Services, the Division of Fire Services and the Division of Fire Investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the fire department, the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time and fire officials are continuing their investigation. Officials did not give the identity of the resident who died, pending family notification.

The New Paltz Fire Department was also assisted by New York State Police Uniform Control and BCI and the New Paltz Rescue Squad.

