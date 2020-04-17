Newburgh man who led troopers on pursuit through New Paltz and up the Thruway gets thirty-three traffic tickets

State Police from the Highland barracks arrested Tevon D. Dickey, 19, of Newburgh, following a vehicle pursuit.

According to police, at approximately 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, a state trooper observed a white Nissan Altima speeding on State Route 299 in the town of Lloyd. The operator of that vehicle was later identified as Tevon Dickey. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and Dickey failed to comply. The vehicle traveled on State Route 299 in the town of New Paltz and then entered then entered Interstate 87 heading north. The pursuit covered 20 miles and ended in the town of Ulster on Interstate 87. The vehicle came to a stop after running over spike strips deployed by the state police. Dickey was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, both misdemeanors, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a violation, and thirty-three vehicle and traffic law violations.

Dickey was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Rosendale Court on June 9 at 5 p.m.

