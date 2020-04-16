The letters to the editor from the April 16 edition. Topics include: Healthcare after COVID-19; Toilet paper stimulus; Elites toast Biden; Painful love in a pandemic; Celebrating Earth Day; We need to expand absentee voting; Phillies Bridge Farm is here; Reversing environmental catastrophe; Remembering Jimmy Rundle; Lives cost less than machines; Putting our isolation in perspective; New York should limit occupancy of essential businesses; and more . . .

