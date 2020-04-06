Ryan: Ulster has only one ICU bed left; will exhaust beds and ventilators by week’s end

County Executive Pat Ryan this afternoon stressed the need for additional resources for COVID-19 patients following a 50 percent increase in hospitalizations since Friday. He said the county presently has only one ICU bed available, and is on pace to exhaust all available beds and ventilators by the end of this week.

“Based on our projections, we will run out of both beds and ventilators by week’s end,” County Executive Ryan said. “We have been working around the clock to address this, and soon we will be announcing another initiative to add additional bed capacity in Ulster County. I’m proud that we have been successful in the production of our own PPE and in ramping up testing through our two mobile sites, but we still have urgent needs. With lives on the line, I won’t rest until we close these gaps.”

According to information presented last week, the county has 20 ICU beds and 30 ventilators.

On Friday, Ryan put out a call seeking doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals to assist in the county’s response to COVID-19. In just three days, over 70 individuals have responded. Those who are interested in volunteering should fill out the form found here.

Tomorrow at 2 p.m., Ryan will hold his ninth Facebook Town Hall. He will be joined by Kingston City School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Padalino. It will stream on this page.

