Police investigating stolen vehicle and shop lifting after Hyde Park hit-and-run

Do you recognize the man pictured above? State Police believe he stole a car, crashed it, and stole a cart full of groceries.

According to police, the subject was involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the town of Hyde Park at around 6 p.m. Monday, March 30. The vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Corolla, with New York registration HBH6474, was previously reported stolen.

Police found security video at a nearby Stop & Shop, 3999 Albany Post Road, which they believe shows the same individual stealing a cart full of merchandise.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this person to contact them at (845) 677-7300, and to refer to case number 9504516.

