DEC closes Kaaterskill Falls access, citing need for social distancing

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the temporary closure of Kaaterskill Falls, the viewing platform, and connecting trails beginning today.

“DEC is temporarily closing public access to the falls due to its unique features that do not provide for appropriate social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 response,” stated a release. “Kaaterskill Falls is a popular destination that consists of several short-access trails leading from large parking areas to the falls and the viewing platform. The falls, viewing platform, and access trails are relatively small areas that are currently concentrating recreationists together, preventing safe social distancing at this site, as well as placing an unnecessary burden on and danger to State and local resources and emergency responders during the ongoing public health response.” )

The Kaaterskill Wild Forest will remain open to the public.

DEC is closing parking areas at Molly Smith, Laurel House Road, and Scutt Road to public use. All access trails leading to the falls will be closed. Roadside parking in these areas is prohibited.

