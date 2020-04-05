Police arrest Saugerties man for allegedly damaging cars, attacking employee

Saugerties police officers arrested Robert Guarino, 37, of Saugerties on April 2 for allegedly damaging several cars in a parking lot and attacking an employee.

According to a police report, Guarino was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief, harassment, following an investigation at 38 Fortune Valley lane for a report of someone intentionally damaging multiple cars in a parking lot and when confronted by an employee, Guarino allegedly attacked the worker.

Guarino was processed and released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Saugerties Justice Court to appear at a later date.

