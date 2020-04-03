Ulster County seeks doctors and nurses to aid in COVID-19 response

County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that the Ulster County Department of Health is now actively seeking doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals to assist in the county’s response to COVID-19. Ulster County is recruiting local, regional, and statewide volunteers to assist our local health care system during this time. The statewide database ServNY is also being utilized to surface and recruit volunteers. The announcement is specifically seeking licensed medical and health care volunteers, including retired health care professionals.

“As we build out additional hospital capacity to serve our residents, we are also going to need volunteers with medical backgrounds to step up and serve our community,” County Executive Ryan said. “Our healthcare workers have been on the front lines of this epidemic since day one and their efforts are nothing short of heroic. I continue to be tremendously impressed by the resiliency and generosity of the people of Ulster County, and I am confident that members of our community will step up to assist us at this critical moment.”

“We are continuing to use data on the ground, as well as learn from other areas impacted by COVID-19, to monitor and adjust our response daily,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith said. “We are looking to add to our pool of health care professionals to ensure that we have adequate staff no matter how the situation unfolds in the upcoming weeks. We are continuing to work around the clock to ensure that Ulster County is prepared for any scenario.”

Advertisement

Those who are interested in volunteering should fill out the form found here.

There are currently 266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ulster County and 4 fatalities.

For additional information about COVID-19, please visit: https://ulstercountyny.gov/ coronavirus

Ulster County COVID-19 Hotline: 845-443-8888

NYS Coronavirus Information Hotline: 888-364-3065

Has this information been valuable to you? Then send us a dollar. In fact, send us $50 and we'll give you free access to everything we do for a a year. Become part of our local support family. We need to have each other's backs. We're all in this together.