Ulster County community project has delivered over 10,000 meals

Project Resilience, a community fund and local food distribution effort to support residents affected by COVID-19, has delivered 13,715 meals since it was established last month, according a release from County Executive Pat Ryan’s office.

According to the county, 16 local teams have been established to distribute meals serving 22 municipalities, and 128 restaurants have signed up.

The county secured over $2 million in initial funding within 24 hours of announcing the project and has raised nearly $100,00 from grassroots donors in the community through GoFundMe. Project Resilience partners with municipalities and non-profits to deliver meals via local distribution teams. Project Resilience helps residents in need and simultaneously provides support to small businesses. Ulster County is partnering with United Way and many other area organizations and businesses to mobilize food and provide other critical services. Residents in need or looking to help out can visit the online portal here.

“With over 10,000 meals served, and hundreds of volunteers and partners, Project Resilience has shown what the wave of goodwill from across Ulster County can do. I want to thank the individuals and organizations who have generously stepped up to contribute to this effort, and I want to assure our residents that we are here for you,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “This is what it looks like when a community comes together. We are creating a model for both our state and nation of how to respond to this crisis. I continue to be tremendously impressed by the resiliency and generosity of the people of Ulster County.”

“The Project Resilience Program is a win-win for the community and for businesses,” said Marwan Rzek, owner of Maria’s Bazaar. “This effort has allowed us to keep our doors open and help our community. I want to thank County Executive Ryan, Supervisor Bill McKenna, and all of the volunteers who are helping to feed our community.”

A list of participating restaurants and businesses can be found here.

United Way is currently accepting donations and setting a goal of raising $5 million dollars. To donate, request meal delivery, assistance, or to sign up as a participating business or service provider visit: https://covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/project-resilience/

There are currently 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four fatalities in Ulster County.

For additional information about COVID-19 visit: https://ulstercountyny.gov/coronavirus

Ulster County COVID-19 Hotline: 845-443-8888

NYS Coronavirus Information Hotline: 888-364-3065

