Ulster County confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan today confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Ulster County. Both were males: a 49-year-old from the town of New Paltz and a 55-year-old from the town of Plattekill. For reasons of privacy, specific information was not provided.

“On behalf of the 180,000 residents of Ulster County, my deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the individuals that we have lost,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “These tragic deaths are a stark reminder that we must all do our part to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19. Maintaining social distancing practices and simply staying home will save lives. My team will continue to work non-stop to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help those in need impacted by this epidemic.”

A total of three Ulster County residents have died of COVID-19. The first, a 76-year-old man from the town of Plattekill, died Sunday.

There are currently 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ulster County.

