Woman dies after jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

Officers from the Ulster Police Department responded to a 911 call on Saturday, March 28 at approximately 10:41 p.m. for a report of a suicidal female on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge. As a result of an investigation, it was determined that the female in question had jumped off the bridge. With assistance from marine units from local fire departments, the female was subsequently recovered from the Hudson River and transported to shore where she was pronounced deceased. No further information was released.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by the New York State Bridge Authority, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, East Kingston Fire Department, Ulster Hose Fire Department, Glasco Fire Department, and Mobile Life Support Services.

