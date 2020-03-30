New York State chain pharmacies to offer free delivery during pandemic

The Community Pharmacy Association of New York State announced today that its members will offer free home medication delivery (in-person delivery, courier service or by US mail, UPS, Fedex etc.) for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic period.
The following members will be offering free home delivery:
- Duane Reade, Inc/Walgreens
- Genoa Healthcare
- Hannaford Bros Co
- Kinney Drugs, Inc.
- Noble Health Services
- Price Chopper Supermarkets/ Market 32
- Rite Aid Corporation
- Stop & Shop
- Tops Markets
- Town Total Health
- Walmart
- Wegmans Food Markets
- Weis Markets
According to the announcement release, some medications that may not be eligible for home delivery services for some pharmacies, such as controlled substances or medications that requiring special handling. New Yorkers are urged to check pharmacy websites or contact their pharmacies for program details.