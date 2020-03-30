New York State chain pharmacies to offer free delivery during pandemic

The Community Pharmacy Association of New York State announced today that its members will offer free home medication delivery (in-person delivery, courier service or by US mail, UPS, Fedex etc.) for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The following members will be offering free home delivery:

Duane Reade, Inc/Walgreens

Genoa Healthcare

Hannaford Bros Co

Kinney Drugs, Inc.

Noble Health Services

Price Chopper Supermarkets/ Market 32

Rite Aid Corporation

Stop & Shop

Tops Markets

Town Total Health

Walmart

Wegmans Food Markets

Weis Markets

According to the announcement release, some medications that may not be eligible for home delivery services for some pharmacies, such as controlled substances or medications that requiring special handling. New Yorkers are urged to check pharmacy websites or contact their pharmacies for program details.

