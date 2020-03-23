County exec: Hundreds of Ulster residents likely infected, county needs state help

Confirmed cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Ulster County climbed to 38 on Monday. But, in a livestreamed town hall on Facebook, County Executive Pat Ryan said the real total was likely many times higher. Ryan said the surge in numbers threatens to overwhelm local hospital resources and called on state officials to set up temporary medical facilities in the Hudson Valley.

“We don’t have enough of everything,” said Ryan addressing the public on Facebook Live Monday afternoon. “We don’t have enough beds, we don’t have enough ICU beds, we don’t have enough ventilators.”

Ryan’s remarks come as Ulster County opened its first mobile test site in a parking lot at the TechCity complex in the Town of Ulster. Ryan said he expects the number of confirmed cases to rise significantly as local testing capacity ramps up. Referring to a study produced by researchers at Columbia University which found that in China, where the pandemic began, there were possibly as many as 10 undiagnosed cases of COVID-19 for each confirmed instance. The undetected cases were generally mild and did not require hospital care, but help spread of the virus among the population.

Advertisement

“We believe that hundreds of [Ulster County Residents] are likely impacted based on the epidemiology and the science,” said Ryan.

The numbers are expected to become clearer once the mobile test site reaches its planned capacity of 200 tests per day. The mobile testing site— a collaboration between county health officials and the Nuvance healthcare system — was designed to keep potential Covid-19 cases away from doctor’s offices and emergency rooms where they could spread the contagion to vulnerable patients and critically needed medical staff.

Instead, patients will be assessed on-site by providers outfitted with full personal protective equipment, then be asked to return home and self-quarantine while they await results. Some 80 percent of coronavirus cases are characterized as mild to moderate and can be treated at home. Of 38 confirmed cases in Ulster County, just two have required hospital care, the county exec said, adding that a second site will be set up in Ellenville by March 31 at the latest.

Testing at the mobile site is available by appointment only to people who have obtained prior authorization from their regular healthcare provider. People who cannot reach or do not have a primary care physician can request testing through the Ulster County Health Department’s coronavirus hotline at (845) 443-8888. Because testing capacity remains limited, Ryan said that authorization for the tests would only be granted to people who were displaying symptoms of Covid-19 or who had been exposed to the illness through travel or contact with a confirmed case of the contagion.

Ryan said mobile testing would provide critical data as officials work to track and contain the spread of the virus. “Mobile testing and boosting our testing capacity will absolutely save lives,” said Ryan.

With numbers expected to surge along with testing capacity, Ryan said he was concerned that local hospital resources could be overstressed. On the same day that Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to create 1,000 temporary hospital beds to relieve pressure on downstate facilities, Ryan called on the state to create similar “surge” medical facilities in the Hudson Valley. Ryan said his goal was to increase hospital capacity in Ulster County by 50 percent in the coming weeks.

“We can see the demand building,” said Ryan. “And we know we don’t have the resources we need.”

Read more local coronavirus coverage here. Sign up for regular updates with our dedicated COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley newsletter.

Has this information been valuable to you? Then send us a dollar. In fact, send us $50 and we'll give you free access to everything we do for a a year. Become part of our local support family. We need to have each other's backs. We're all in this together.