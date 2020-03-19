Deising’s shuts down after worker tests positive for coronavirus

A worker at one of Kingston’s most popular bakeries has tested positive for the coronavirus, owners announced Wednesday, March 18.

According to a post on its Facebook page, Deising’s Bakery and Restaurant’s Uptown and Midtown locations have been closed until further notice and are in the process of being sanitized.

“Deising’s Bakery has 90 employees so we will do our best to reopen as soon as it is safe,” the restaurant’s post read.

According to the post, the patient was a part-time server at the Uptown location who “worked between March 3 and March 15. They had no contact with our cake decorating department, the bakery, the office, wholesale or any baking area.”

The worker showed no symptoms until the 15th, the post stated, at which time he “experienced chest discomfort which was described as feeling like a pulled muscle.”

The post praised the Ulster County Health Department for its work. “We ask that you all continue to support all of the local businesses staying open during this extremely tough time,” it read.

