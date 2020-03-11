Coronavirus cancellations

Here is a list of cancelled events and other related info. We’ll keep updating this list as more announcements are made.

Woodstock School of Art Student Reception (March 14)

Woodstock Artists Association & Museum Opening Reception (March 14)

The 48th annual Hudson Valley Philharmonic String Competition (March 14-15)

Saugerties Pro Musica (March 15)

Meeting on proposed Rt. 28 manufacturing facility (March 16)

Woodstock Bookfest (March 26-29)

Many nursing homes are suspending visitation until further notice, as recommended by the State Health Department, including Woodland Pond in New Paltz and Golden Hill in Kingston. More info here.

Advertisement

All visits to the Ulster County Jail were suspended for 30 days as of Monday, March 9.

Woodstock Farm Sanctuary is delaying its usual April opening to May.

Mount St. Mary campus closed for semester. (Classes will be taught online.)

All Wallkill K-12 schools closed through the weekend.

Rhinebeck, Kingston and Ossining Repair Cafes, scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, have cancelled their events.

Roosevelt High School: The Harlem Wizards game scheduled for March 12 and the FDR Musical, The Addams Family, scheduled for March 12-15, has been postponed.

Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is available to read online for free. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .