What the New Paltz newspapers said 100 years ago

The winter of 1919-20 was quite a bit harsher than 2019-20. Consider: “The great depth to which the ground is frozen has caused many springs to give out.” … “Crossing the ice is still good between Highland and Poughkeepsie. The taxis charge 25 cents to take passengers across.” … “The present winter is without exception the longest and hardest in the memory of the present generation. There has been 25 snow storms this winter, big and little . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? You're missing out on the best, most complete local news experience in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Learn more