Film director Barry Sonnenfeld to speak in Tivoli

Upstairs at Murray’s in Tivoli presents film director Barry Sonnenfeld in conversation with WAMC’s Joe Donahue on Tuesday, March 10. Best-known for directing such successes as Addams Family Values, Get Shorty and the first three Men in Black movies, Sonnenfeld’s importance to modern cinema expands considerably when his cinematographer credits are added to the list: the Coen Brothers’ first three films, Blood Simple, Raising Arizona and Miller’s Crossing. He also was the director of photography on Throw Momma from the Train, Big, When Harry Met Sally and Misery. On this occasion, Sonnenfeld is in the house to discuss his hilarious new memoir, Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother. $34 gets you tickets for two, plus one signed copy of the book. The $15 general admission price does not include the book, but the cost of the ticket may be applied in full toward the purchase.

Barry Sonnenfeld

Tuesday, Mar. 10, 7 p.m.

$34/$15, Murray’s Tivoli

73 Broadway, Tivoli

www.murraystivoli.com

