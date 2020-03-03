New citizens to take oath in Ulster County

Approximately 21 new citizens representing 19 countries will take their Oaths of Allegiance accepting the responsibilities of an American, while also gaining the rights and privileges afforded to most Americans by birth, at a naturalization ceremony at the Ulster County Courthouse on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

Several Ulster County historical and public service organizations, as well as a number of local elected officials, will be helping to welcome the new citizens by providing them with informational resources and awarding them with congratulatory certificates.

Presiding over the ceremony will be the Honorable Christopher E. Cahill, Justice of the Supreme Court, Ulster County. Judge Cahill will be the keynote speaker welcoming our 21 participants as newly naturalized American Citizens.

For further information about the ceremony or other programs of the Ulster County Clerk’s Office, please call County Clerk Nina Postupack at (845) 340-3040.

