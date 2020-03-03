Movie shoots brought $46 million in spending to Hudson Valley last year, according to film commission

The Hudson Valley Film Commission in its annual report states that 25 film productions in the Mid-Hudson Valley (counties of Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Greene, Delaware, and Columbia) spent over $46 million in 2019. The spending came from:
- 42,164+ rooms rented at local lodging establishments
- 441+ production days
- 460+ scouting days tallied
- 180+ locations used
- 500+ local crew members hired
- 762+ crew members traveling to region
- 4058+ local actors and extras hired
Some of the productions include:
- A QUIET PLACE: PART 2 (Paramount), directed by John Krasinski, starring Emily Blunt.
- BILLIONS (Showtime) with Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis
- I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE (HBO), directed by Derek Cianfrance, with Mark Ruffalo.
- I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS (Netflix), directed by Charles Kaufman, with Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis.
- MONSTERLAND (Hulu) with Kaitlyn Dever (BOOKSMART) and Jonathan Tucker (WESTWORLD).
- THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (HBO). The series created by David Simon (THE WIRE) with John Turturro (BIG LEBOWSKI) and Winona Ryder (STRANGER THINGS).
- SILENT RETREAT (Miramax) directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, with Isabella Rossellini.
- THINGS HEARD AND SEEN (Netflix) with Amanda Seyfried (LES MISERABLES) and F. Murray Abraham (AMADEUS) filmed 24 days in Dutchess, including Millerton, Red Hook, and Barrytown.
- THE UNDOING (HBO). Created by David E. Kelley with Nicole Kidman, and Hugh Grant
The report said production companies cite state tax credits for film-making (passed in 2010) as the “principal factor” in their decision to locate here.
