Movie shoots brought $46 million in spending to Hudson Valley last year, according to film commission

The Plot Against America turns the old Wittenberg Store into a 1940s Sinclair Gas Station. (Photo courtesy of the Hudson Valley Film Commission)

The Hudson Valley Film Commission in its annual report states that 25 film productions in the Mid-Hudson Valley (counties of Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Greene, Delaware, and Columbia) spent over $46 million in 2019. The spending came from:

  • 42,164+ rooms rented at local lodging establishments
  • 441+ production days
  • 460+ scouting days tallied
  • 180+ locations used
  • 500+ local crew members hired
  • 762+ crew members traveling to region
  • 4058+ local actors and extras hired

Filming The Undoing in the Rondout section of Kingston. (Photo courtesy of the Hudson Valley Film Commission)

Some of the productions include:

  • A QUIET PLACE: PART 2 (Paramount), directed by John Krasinski, starring Emily Blunt.
  • BILLIONS (Showtime) with Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis
  • I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE (HBO), directed by Derek Cianfrance, with Mark Ruffalo.
  • I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS (Netflix), directed by Charles Kaufman, with Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis.
  • MONSTERLAND (Hulu) with Kaitlyn Dever (BOOKSMART) and Jonathan Tucker (WESTWORLD).
  • THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (HBO). The series created by David Simon (THE WIRE) with John Turturro (BIG LEBOWSKI) and Winona Ryder (STRANGER THINGS).
  • SILENT RETREAT (Miramax) directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, with Isabella Rossellini.
  • THINGS HEARD AND SEEN (Netflix) with Amanda Seyfried (LES MISERABLES) and F. Murray Abraham (AMADEUS) filmed 24 days in Dutchess, including Millerton, Red Hook, and Barrytown.
  • THE UNDOING (HBO). Created by David E. Kelley with Nicole Kidman, and Hugh Grant

The report said production companies cite state tax credits for film-making (passed in 2010) as the “principal factor” in their decision to locate here.

On location at Vassar College for Shirley.  (Photo courtesy of the Hudson Valley Film Commission)

