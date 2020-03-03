Movie shoots brought $46 million in spending to Hudson Valley last year, according to film commission

The Hudson Valley Film Commission in its annual report states that 25 film productions in the Mid-Hudson Valley (counties of Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan, Greene, Delaware, and Columbia) spent over $46 million in 2019. The spending came from:

42,164+ rooms rented at local lodging establishments

441+ production days

460+ scouting days tallied

180+ locations used

500+ local crew members hired

762+ crew members traveling to region

4058+ local actors and extras hired

Some of the productions include:

A QUIET PLACE: PART 2 (Paramount), directed by John Krasinski, starring Emily Blunt.

BILLIONS (Showtime) with Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis

I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE (HBO), directed by Derek Cianfrance, with Mark Ruffalo.

I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS (Netflix), directed by Charles Kaufman, with Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis.

MONSTERLAND (Hulu) with Kaitlyn Dever (BOOKSMART) and Jonathan Tucker (WESTWORLD).

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (HBO). The series created by David Simon (THE WIRE) with John Turturro (BIG LEBOWSKI) and Winona Ryder (STRANGER THINGS).

SILENT RETREAT (Miramax) directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, with Isabella Rossellini.

THINGS HEARD AND SEEN (Netflix) with Amanda Seyfried (LES MISERABLES) and F. Murray Abraham (AMADEUS) filmed 24 days in Dutchess, including Millerton, Red Hook, and Barrytown.

THE UNDOING (HBO). Created by David E. Kelley with Nicole Kidman, and Hugh Grant

The report said production companies cite state tax credits for film-making (passed in 2010) as the “principal factor” in their decision to locate here.

