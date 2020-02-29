New Paltz boys’ basketball team wins first MHAL title in 20 years

And it took 20 years, but the Huguenots finally won their second MHAL title -- this after being in their third straight Final Four and losing in the Final two years in a row -- beating Millbrook 64-43 on February 28, with Patrick Murphy -- seemingly fully recovered from ankle issues that held him to just eight games played this season -- leading the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds, with Justin DeMaria with 15 and Jackson Soper 14 . . .

