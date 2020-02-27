Muppet song tribute in Woodstock

Eric Squindo’s latest multi-act tribute show at Colony in Woodstock has settled on a surprising target: In “Sing Out Loud,” Squindo and many of the best mid-Hudson Valley and Catskill performers present a musical tribute to the music of Jim Henson’s Muppets on Sunday, March 1. In this celebration of the life and work of the famed Muppeteer (who once lived in Esopus), a variety of artists showcase selections from film and television (The Muppet Show, Sesame Street) and Henson-produced specials (Emmett Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas). The writers were ringers: Paul Williams, Joe Raposo and Ray Charles, among others. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Children under 12 are admitted free.

Sing Out Loud

Sunday, Mar. 1, 6 p.m.

Colony

22 Rock City Rd., Woodstock

www.colonywoodstock.com

