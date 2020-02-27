Chili Cook-Off fundraiser for Gardiner Fire Department and Parks & Recreation

The chili competition fundraiser to benefit Town of Gardiner Fire Department and Parks & Recreation will take place this Saturday, February 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gardiner Firehouse, 2349 Route 44/55 in Gardiner. The Parks & Rec department maintains the 25-acre Majestic Memorial Park in the hamlet, which includes a picnic pavilion, toddler playground, softball field, basketball and handball court, fishing pond and nature trail leading to the Wallkill River. The Gardiner Fire Department and EMS answered 548 calls in 2018 and 496 as of mid-December of last year.

Attendees at the chili competition will pay $8 per person to sample chili and vote for their favorite (kids under age 12 pay $3). For additional information, visit gardinerfireandrescue.org.

