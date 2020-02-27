Cherish the Ladies play Towne Crier in Beacon

Joanie Madden formed the all-female supergroup Cherish the Ladies in New York City in 1985 and named it after a traditional fiddle tune to address the rise of women in what had theretofore been a male-dominated Irish music scene. Since then, with an evolving membership, the outfit has been an international touring sensation and a leading light in contemporary Irish music, both traditional and unafraid of the modern. Cherish the Ladies returns to the Towne Crier Café in Beacon on Saturday, February 29. Tickets cost $40 in advance and $45 at the door.

Cherish the Ladies

Saturday, Feb. 29, 8:30 p.m.

$45/$40

Towne Crier Café

379 Main St., Beacon

(845) 855-1300

www.townecrier.com

