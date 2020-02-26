Kingston to host gun violence forum

Police Chief Egidio Tinti and other city officials will be at City Hall next week to answer questions and hear feedback regarding the recent spike in gun violence in Kingston.

The forum, organized by Alderman Tony Davis (D-Ward 6), will take place Wednesday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Common Council chambers at City Hall, 420 Broadway in Kingston. Davis, who heads the council’s Public Safety Committee, said he hoped the forum would allow city officials to get input from residents about how best to address gun violence in the city

