School bus rolls over in Columbia County, causing minor injuries

The State Police from the Livingston barracks are investigating a roll over school bus accident that occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. this morning on Church Avenue in Germantown.

Investigation of the cause of the crash is ongoing at this time.

The Germantown Central School District bus was occupied by the driver and 20 students. Four students sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals. Sixteen children were transported to Germantown Central School and evaluated by the school nurse. Four additional children were released to their parents for further evaluation at local hospitals. The remaining 12 children either returned to their homes or reported to class as deemed fit by their parents.

Inspection of the bus is being completed by the New York State Department of Transportation and the Troop K Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

