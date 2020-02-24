Police arrest Poughkeepsie man for filming sexual abuse of unconscious person; believe there may be other victims

On February 21, the New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Michael J. Innello, 26, of Poughkeepsie, for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, and two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a class E felony.

According to police, an investigation found Innello filmed himself sexually abusing an unconscious victim who was helpless and incapable of consent.

Innello was arraigned before the town of Pleasant Valley Court, and remanded by the Honorable Judge Vasti to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 bond. Innello is scheduled to appear before the town of Poughkeepsie Court on February 25, 2020, at 4:30 p.m.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation believes there may be additional victims who associated with Innello, and were filmed without their consent. If you believe you may be a victim or have information regarding possible criminal activity related to Innello’s actions, please call Investigator Melilli of the State Police at (845) 677-7379. Please refer to case# 9441003. All calls can be kept confidential.

