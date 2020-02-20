Cave Dogs: Liquid States shadow play at SUNY-New Paltz

Unison Arts in New Paltz and Arts Mid-Hudson team up to present Cave Dogs: Liquid States, a presentation of shadow performance art on Saturday, February 22 at McKenna Theatre at SUNY-New Paltz. Starring Suzanne Stokes, Jim Fossett, Adam Mastropaolo, Trudy Trutwin and Dillon Paul, Cave Dogs features live shadow performances with an original musical soundtrack that conjures a dreamlike and nostalgic feeling for adults and children alike. The show opens with a shadow art performance by Kingston High School students who participated in a workshop series funded through the Arts Mid-Hudson grant and in collaboration with Unison Arts. Tickets cost $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and Unison members and $5 for students under age 12.

Cave Dogs: Liquid States, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., $15/$12/$5, McKenna Theatre, SUNY-New Paltz, (845) 255-1559, www.unisonarts.org

