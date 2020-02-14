Arrest made in Saugerties home burglary spree

Between February 3-12, Saugerties Police received reports of four residential burglaries within the Village of Saugerties. The burglaries involved the theft of money, musical instruments, a video game console, video games, jewelry and other personal property. An investigation by Saugerties Police Detectives, which involved the execution of several search warrants, both in Saugerties and in the Town of Ulster, has resulted in the recovery of a majority of the property that had been stolen during the burglaries and the arrest of 27-year-old Dusty Gilbert of Ruby.

Gilbert was charged with the burglaries and with possession of stolen property. With the assistance of a police K9, Gilbert was located hiding in an apartment in the Village of Saugerties and was taken into custody without incident.

Gilbert was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. Gilbert was recently released from prison and was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Advertisement

The Town of Ulster Police Department assisted Saugerties Police in the investigation. The NYS Department of Corrections has filed a warrant revoking Gilbert’s Parole Release.

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Saugerties Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .