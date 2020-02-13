Popa Chubby performs, then weds at the Falcon

Celebrating 30 years in the business, the tireless blues troubadour Popa Chubby returns to the stage at the Falcon on Friday, February 14 for a blue Valentine’s Day celebration, previewing his imminent release, A Mighty Hard Road, due out on March 1. The man born as Ted Horowitz has a special surprise in store after the show: his own wedding. Popa Chubby and Mary Beth Stolz invite the crowd to stick around as they exchange vows. As usual at the Falcon, there is no cover, but generous direct-to-performer donation is the house norm.

Popa Chubby concert/wedding

Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

Donation

The Falcon

1348 Rt. 9W, Marlboro

(845) 236-7970

www.liveatthefalcon.com

