‘Secrets of the Shawangunks’ lecture series begins February 6

The Shawangunk Ridge Biodiversity Partnership will present a free public lecture series, Secrets of the Shawangunks, from February 6-27, providing information on conservation topics and biodiversity in the Shawangunk Ridge region. The lectures, which will take place at SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Ulster, are open to the public and free of charge. The lecture on Thursday, February 27 will be held at the SUNY Ulster Stone Ridge Campus, Vanderlyn Hall, College Lounge, Room 203, and all other lectures will take place on Thursday evenings at the SUNY New Paltz Lecture Center, Room 102.

• February 6, 7 – 8:30 p.m. – Bouldering and Biology, with Michael Tessler, American Museum of Natural History Biologist and former Mohonk Preserve Loewy Research Fellow. This lecture will take place at SUNY New Paltz.

• February 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m. – Forest Bathing, with Jane Dobson, certified Mindful Nature Guide and founder of Mind The Forest. This lecture will take place at SUNY New Paltz.

• February 20, 7 – 8:30 p.m. – Fishers Past and Present, with Dr. Scott LaPoint, Black Rock Forest Research Scientist. This lecture will take place at SUNY New Paltz.

• February 27, 7 – 8:30 p.m. – Enhancing Visitor Experience through Wayfinding, with Ed Pestone, Mohonk Preserve Land Projects Manager. This lecture will take place at SUNY Ulster.

For more information on the SRBP lecture series, visit www.mohonkpreserve.org/events.

