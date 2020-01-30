Three-day Winter Hoot festival returns to Ashokan Center

The popular Winter Hoot winter festival takes place between Friday, January 31 and Sunday, February 2 at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge. Friday night features a “Peace, Love, Action!” book and art opening, dinner and documentary screening of Fantastic Fungi and Young Voices for the Planet, as well as an evening jam session. Saturday features music from the Mammals, David Amram, Jay & Molly, Jeffrey Lewis, Gustafer Yellowgold, Ginny’s Kitchen, Mikhail Horowitz & Gilles Malkine as well as nature hikes, blacksmithing, kids’ activities, square dancing and a late-night Vinyl Meltdown. Sunday concludes with a guided hike to Cathedral Gorge and a community sing-along. The Winter Hoot three-day pass costs $50. It includes parking but not food or beverage.

Winter Hoot, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, $50, Ashokan Center, 477 Beaverkill Rd., Olivebridge, http://hoot.love

