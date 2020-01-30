Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by a car in New Paltz

A pedestrian was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car in New Paltz on Wednesday, January 29 at approximately 7:54 a.m. According to New Paltz police reports, the on-scene investigation, including witness statements, indicated that a vehicle travelling eastbound on Main Street struck the pedestrian as they were crossing Main Street in the designated crosswalk at the intersection with Oakwood Terrace. Arriving officers found the pedestrian lying in the roadway, attended to by bystanders, and began to render aid.

The victim was evaluated on scene by the New Paltz Rescue Squad and transported to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle operator was issued a traffic summons for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

New Paltz police remind all motorists and pedestrians to remain alert and cautious when approaching crosswalks and that vehicles must stop for pedestrians in any part of the crosswalk.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted on scene by the New Paltz Rescue Squad and the New Paltz Fire Department.

