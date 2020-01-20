Hudson Valley Boy Scout troop names new executive 

Dana Kuhns has been named scout executive of the Rip Van Winkle Council, Boy Scouts of America, which serves Ulster and Greene Counties. Kuhns began January 13 and replaces Raymond Braun, who retired after 15 years in the role.

Kuhns’ most recent title was field director, where he managed up to six professional unit leaders within the Doylestown, PA council, which serves more than 8,500 youth. Previously, he held posts in Moosic, Warren, Mechanicsburg and Dubois, PA; and Portland, ME with increasing responsibility within the Boy Scouts of America professional services over the last 33 years. (Kuhns and his wife will be relocating to the Hudson Valley for the position.)

“I was an avid scout as a boy and so were all of my children,” said Kuhns, who earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a young member. “As a scout professional, I’m able to share my enthusiasm for the program and focus on membership growth to ensure as many youth as possible have the opportunity to benefit from all that scouting has to offer to prepare them for life.”

Advertisement

“Dana emerged as the lead candidate due to his experience in all facets of scouting – a young scouter, volunteer, and as an accomplished professional,” said William Calderara, who was the chairman of the Search Committee for the Council and is also president and CEO of Ulster Savings Bank. “It’s clear he’s deeply committed to ensuring the very best experiences for our youth in the scouting program and brings strong collaborative leadership, programming, membership growth, volunteer development, camp management, and operations experience to our Council.”

Kuhns received his bachelor of science in forestry from West Virginia University. He is an active volunteer firefighter and rotarian, having served as past president.

The Rip Van Winkle Council serves more than 1,300 youth in the two counties and is expected to grow through Scouts BSA, which now welcomes girls, enabling them to pursue the rank of Eagle Scout.

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. .