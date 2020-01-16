Ulster’s first woman chief assistant DA appointed

A veteran prosecutor with expertise in sex crimes and domestic violence cases will serve as Ulster County’s new chief assistant district attorney. Incoming DA Dave Clegg announced this week that he had appointed Katherine Van Loan to the number-two spot in his office.

Van Loan, the first woman to hold the chief ADA post, has served in the Ulster County DA’s office for over 20 years. The Special Victims Bureau she heads handles cases involving sex crimes, domestic violence and human trafficking. Van Loan also serves as the office’s liaison to the county Family and Child Advocacy Center and the county’s Safe Harbor initiative.

Van Loan will replace former chief ADA Mike Kavanagh, Clegg’s opponent in the district attorney’s race.

