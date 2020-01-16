Steven Wright to perform in Kingston

A great poet of paradox, scientist of the artful non sequitur, Steven Wright may seem like a one-gear comedian, but it is a hell of a gear. “I have a large seashell collection,” he says, “that I keep along all the major coasts.” If you like Wright’s compact, isolated moments of self-detonating, deconstructed logic and ontological meltdown – an addictive neurological effect tied to no era, place or fashion – you will always like them and prefer them to most other available utterances. Steven Wright, the world’s only reliable supplier of that Steven Wright thing, appears at the Ulster Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 24. Tickets cost $31, $41 and $55.

