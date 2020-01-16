BSP hosts Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones in a benefit for the Ulster Immigrant Defense Network

Local rock heroes Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones headline a benefit show for the Ulster Immigrant Defense Network at BSP in Kingston on Saturday, January 18. Winner of the 2017 Ameripolitan Music Award for Best Female Rockabilly Artist, and named the “Best Up-and-Coming Band” by New York’s Hudson Valley Magazine, Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones have done a six-week tour with the Brian Setzer Orchestra and regional tours with the Blasters and the Reverend Horton Heat. The band has also had the privilege of supporting Joan Jett, Tiger Army, Gary US Bonds, Dale Watson, Big Sandy, Wayne Hancock, the 5678s and America, and has performed at a variety of national festivals including Viva Las Vegas, Ink-N-Iron and the Nashville Boogie. Tickets cost $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the show.

The Ulster Immigrant Defense Network is a grassroots, all-volunteer coalition formed by concerned residents and local faith communities to provide a network of safety and support to immigrants regardless of status. Among its services, UIDN assists immigrants with “know-your-rights” information; referrals to legal support and social services; community education and advocacy; safe spaces and sanctuary; clothing, household goods and emergency financial aid; rapid response to ICE actions; and transportation and accompaniment for health care and school-related appointments, court appearances, ICE check-ins and other official meetings.

Contributions to UIDN are tax deductible when made by check through UIDN’s fiscal sponsor, Holy Cross/Santa Cruz Episcopal Church with UIDN in the memo, 30 Pine Grove Ave., Kingston, NY 12401, or online at https://ulsterimmigrantdefensenetwork.org/get-involved/donate/.

Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones, Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $20/$15, BSP, 323 Wall St., Kingston, www.bspkingston.com

