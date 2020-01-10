Town of Lloyd Police Chief Daniel Waage announces retirement

After seven years at the helm of the Town of Lloyd Police Department, Chief Daniel Waage announced that he will be retiring from law enforcement effective January 31. Chief Waage has served the Town of Lloyd community during his 25-year tenure in several different facets of the police department including the following positions: Dispatcher, police officer, sergeant and police chief.

Throughout several years of his career as a police officer and as a sergeant, Waage was a member of the Kingston Ulster Narcotics Team and the URGENT (Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team) Task Force receiving numerous awards for his accomplishments with both teams.

Waage was sworn in as the Town of Lloyd Police Chief on October 1, 2012 and during his tenure as chief, Waage enhanced the department by upgrading communications equipment, increasing the technology used throughout the station, as well as the vehicles, and within the last year joined forces with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office upgrading the department’s records management system.

Immediately after taking over, Waage began a series of community-related initiatives including but not limited to: the Civilian Police Academy, Youth Rec League, Cops & Coffee and many others. As a certified police instructor, Waage has taught a multitude of classes to the community and several police academy classes on topics that include, dangerous narcotics, civilian response to an active shooter, etc. Chief Waage also spearheaded several charitable events for the community: Cops and pizza to assist the American Legion, spaghetti dinner for hurricane relief, Thanksgiving food drive, Christmas toy drive, along with several more during his tenure.

Chief Waage concludes his career after holding the office of Ulster County Police Chiefs Association president (for the past two years) and as an active member of the JTTF (Joint Terrorism Task Force).

