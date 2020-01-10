Letter: Clergy stands with Jewish ‘siblings’ against hate

We as the Kingston Interfaith Council are deeply saddened and concerned by the vicious attacks on Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg and the Hasidic community on Saturday evening, Dec. 28, 2019 in Monsey, N.Y. during their Hanukkah celebration.

We condemn this Anti-Semitic act. All members of the Kingston Interfaith Council unreservedly stand in solidarity with our Jewish siblings here in Kingston and Ulster County.

This is not an isolated event, but part of an ever-increasing rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes locally, nationally, and globally. These attacks, fueled by an environment of national and political division, add to a culture of fear, worry, and distrust, especially within religious and racially marginalized communities.

We know all too well that anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and acts of religious violence intersect with other systemic forces of hate — racism, xenophobia, economic oppression, persecution because of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, nationality, age or ability, and seek to dismantle our free and democratic society. These hate-filled acts warrant an even more love-filled and intersectional response.

As we mourn with the Jewish families across the nation, and with all communities who feel threatened, we call upon our political leaders and local community to come together in solidarity, denounce all acts of hate, and promote a more just society.

The Kingston Interfaith Council

Vicar Suzanne Campise, MDiv.,

Candidate for Ministry in the ELCA

The Rev. Michelle Meech,

Rector, St. John’s Episcopal Church

The Rev. Dr. Leonisa Ardizzone,

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Catskills

Father Frank Alagna,

Holy Cross/Santa Cruz Episcopal Church

The Rev. Dr. Gregory Simpson,

Nauraushaun Presbyterian Church

Laila Brady Walzer, M. Div.,

Woodstock Sufi Center

The Rev. Dr. Clinton Bennett,

Pastoral Leadership Team at Clinton Avenue UMC

Rabbi Yael Romer, DD,

Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley

Cantor Bob Cohen,

Congregational Emanuel of the Hudson Valley

The Rev. Dr. Joy Reed MacVane,

Clinton Avenue United Methodist Church

The Rev. Dr. Robert Milsom,

St. James United Methodist Church

Imam Syed Khalid Khan,

Muslim Association of Ulster County

The Rev. Susan Auchincloss,

St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church

The Rev. Dr. Faye Banks Taylor,

St. Mark’s AME Church

The Rev. G. Modele Clarke, D.Min.,

New Progressive Baptist Church

The Rev. Deacon Susan Bonsteel,

St. John’s Episcopal Church

The Rev. James Childs,

Pointe of Praise Family Life Center

The Rev. Kendra VanHouten,

Fair Street Reformed Church

The Rev. Thomas E. Taylor,

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Vicar Scott Harvey, Redeemer Lutheran Church

Deacon James Fiorio,

Chaplain, Ulster County Sheriff Office

Julia Fitzgerald, Interfaith Minister

The Rev. Alison Quin

The Rev. Luis Perez

The Rev. Renee House,

Old Dutch Reformed Church

Deacon Elke Hekler, Redeemer Lutheran Church



