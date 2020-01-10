Date set for 2020 Woodstock Women’s March

Woodstock women and men will join millions of Americans as they come together in towns, in cities and on campuses across the country to express solidarity for basic human rights. The Woodstock Rally will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at Colony Woodstock, 22 Rock City Road. Artists and speakers include Ubaka Hill, Michelle Hinchey, March Gallagher, Nia and Ness, Jennifer Maidman, Beth Mowry, Town Supervisor Bill McKenna, The Rock Academy, Tin Horn Uprising, and more to be announced as well as route information and parking on the Woodstock NY Women’s March Facebook page

This historic, human-rights event calls for equal access to clean air and water, access to healthcare, access to affordable education, and equal access to justice under the law. This peaceful march will present positive messaging to educate and inspire each one of us to step up and do our part.

This event is cosponsored by the Woodstock NY Human Rights Commission, Hudson Valley LGBTQ Center and endorsed by the Woodstock Democratic Committee.

