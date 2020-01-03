Sign up for the Local Ingredient Chili Challenge at Water Street Market in New Paltz

Water Street Market will host its sixth annual Local Ingredient Chili Challenge on Saturday, January 25 from noon to 3 p.m. Up to 20 participants will be accepted. There is no cost to enter, but participants will need to donate a minimum of five gallons of their best chili and be there to serve it. The chili must contain at least five local ingredients (such as tomatoes, peppers, honey, beer, turkey, beef, etc.). The more local ingredients you have, the more weight it carries with the judges.

The chili will be judged for first and second place under the categories: best overall, best vegetarian, best professional (restaurant or professional chef), people’s choice and most original. Home chefs must have use of a commercial kitchen to make the chili. If you do not, event organizers can help.

Advertisement

Water Street Market will be providing the two-ounce portion cups and spoons. All proceeds from this event will go to the St. Joseph’s non-denominational food pantry, which is in dire need of supplies to feed hundreds of local families. This event typically raises at least $2,000 for them.

These spots fill up quickly, so contact Theresa Fall at terryfall@gmail.com if you would like to enter, or for more information, go to waterstreetmarket.com.

If there is inclement weather, the event will be held the following day on Sunday, January 26 at the same time.

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of New Paltz Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. And while you're at it, consider giving the gift of community with an Ulster Publishing gift subscription and enter to win a $50 gift certificate to a local business. .