Vinyl Meltdown: Country Western Edition at Colony

The Hudson Valley’s Vinyl Meltdown takes over Colony in Woodstock on Saturday, January 4 with a special Country Western Edition. The idea is a novel one: Vinyl Meltdown brings together four expert deejays and musicians and scholars of the chosen genre and places them on a massive four-turntable setup for a night of the best music you’ve ever/never heard. The Country Western edition features four record-lovers going head to head, playing vinyl only. The dancefloor will be cleared, and a full light show and mirror ball will be supplied by the Woodstock Music Shop. The featured deejays are singer/songwriter David Kraai, Mike Merenda (from the Mammals), the Woodstock Music Shop’s own Jeff Harrigfeld and Dan McCabe. Admission costs a mere $5.
Vinyl Meltdown: Country Western Edition
Saturday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $5
Colony, 22 Rock City Rd., Woodstock
(845) 679-7625
www.colonywoodstock.com