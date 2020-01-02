Ulster County’s first baby of 2020

The first baby born in Ulster County in 2020 is a boy, delivered New Year’s Day at HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus, according to a release provided today by the hospital.

Kieran Miles Mahone Doyle was born at 4:04 p.m. to Regina Mahone, 37, and Nicholas Doyle, 33, of Kingston.

Kieran weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches at birth.

Mother, baby and father are all doing well.

The new father gave the hospital high marks.

“I couldn’t imagine getting better care anywhere,” Doyle continued, adding jokingly, “I’d tell everyone to deliver here, but we don’t want it too crowded the next time we’re here.”

HealthAlliance is a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

