Kakizome workshop in Poughkeepsie to celebrate the new year

The Arts Mid-Hudson Folk Arts Program and the Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association present Kakizome, a Japanese cultural program celebrating the traditional first calligraphy writing of the New Year on Saturday, January 4. In many cultures, the New Year is the occasion for the expression of hopes and resolutions. The Japanese express their desires with kakizome (“first writing”), the ritualized first calligraphy writing of the year. At Kakizome 2020, participants practice their chosen kanji to guide them into the New Year. Volunteers from the local Japanese community will be on hand, offering guidance for deciding on and writing kanji. Brushes, paper and ink will be provided. This popular program is free and open to the public. Visitors are welcome to come and go at any time between 2 and 4 p.m.
Kakizome workshop
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2-4 p.m., Free
Arts Mid-Hudson
696 Dutchess Tpke. (Rt. 44), Poughkeepsie
www.artsmidhudson.org