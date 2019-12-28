Date set for next review of proposed concrete plant on Route 28

The Town of Kingston Planning Board has set a Wednesday, January 22 date to continue review of the 850 Route 28 Project that’s been roiling the Town of Kingston, as well as users of the Onteora Lake trails and Forever Wild lands that surround it. The session will start at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of M. Clifford Miller School, 65 Fording Place, Lake Katrine, the site where the last public hearing on the application to build a 120,000 manufacturing facility, with the possibility of a second, similarly-sized structure to be built at a later date, was held in late August after SRO crowds forced a move from town offices in Sawkill last summer.

At their August 29 session on the application being put forth by Thomas Auringer, Kingston Planning Board members voted unanimously to rescind a past decision to declare a negative declaration of environmental impact under the state SEQRA law, as well as a previous zoning change that much of the application had been based upon.

Prior to the January 22 meeting, which will be open to the public, the planning board has set a Thursday, January 2 workshop session to prepare an agenda for the larger meeting to be held in Lake Katrine. The January 2 workshop will be held in Kingston town offices on Sawkill Road, and will not be open to public commentary.

Supplemental application materials for Auringer’s 850 Route 28 LLC project were submitted to the Kingston Planning Board in recent weeks, seeking to answer questions and comments made at public hearings last summer. In it, the applicants are seeking to get a final approval for an environmental assessment form (EAF) in compliance with state environmental quality review act (SEQRA) requirements rather than go through a more comprehensive environmental impact statement process that has been requested by adjoining landowner the Open Space Institute, as well as such regional environmental organizations as the Woodstock Land Conservancy and Catskill Mountainkeeper.

For further information on the applicant’s new materials can be found online at http://850route28.com/application-documents

