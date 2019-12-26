New Year’s Dance & Dinner at Ashokan Center

The Ashokan Center’s annual New Year’s dance camp – this year extending from 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1 – features a high-octane New Year’s Eve Dance & Dinner Party, along with days of music and dance classes, evening dance parties, sing-alongs and jams.

You can also come for the NYE Dance & Dinner alone. The 6 p.m. four-course dinner is followed at 8 p.m. by couple dancing and called dances in two rooms ’til the wee hours, with a midnight countdown and more dancing in the upstairs Zydeco Lounge. Your dance style choices include swing, Cajun, Zydeco, contras, squares, blues and waltzes, with red-hot music to propel you, supplied by Jay Ungar & Molly Mason with Swingology, Christine Balfa & Balfa Toujours, the Russet Trio and Zydegroove. Casey Carr and John Krumm are the callers.

For the NYE Dance & Dinner only ($30 for the dance for adults, $15 for youth aged 5 to 25, $30 extra for dinner), visit www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-dinner-dance-2020-tickets-82382234481.

